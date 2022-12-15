GREENSBURG – Delta Faucet Company has a giant “old school faucet” on top of its building as a Christmas display. It’s brightly lit in whites and blues, and every 60 seconds the handle raises and sparkly blue “water” spills from the mouth.
With today’s technology that might not be anything unusual. It’s pretty and clever. It’s bright and sparkly. So what?
What’s important about that giant faucet isn’t about technology, but what the faucet means.
And that’s the story.
“I started working here about two years ago,” Delta Faucet Greensburg’s Human Resources Manager Amy Bray said. “When I got settled into my job I knew that first on my list was going to be bringing back the faucet that meant so much to me in my childhood.”
Delta Faucet Company was originally owned by Masco Screw Corporation, which was founded in Detroit in 1929 by an Armenian immigrant named Alex Manoogian. An inventor approached Manoogian and pitched a one-handled faucet that mixed both hot and cold water with something called a ball valve.
Manoogian saw its potential and bought the rights to the faucet, improving it and marketing it under a subsidiary named Delta Faucet.
Sales of the faucet were good; so good that in 1958 parent company Masco bought property in Greensburg and opened the Delta Faucet Company’s first world headquarters.
The business grew and another facility in Chickasha, Oklahoma was opened (the Chickasha facility closed in 2006), followed by Jackson, Tennessee in 1995. Now, Delta Faucet Company operates manufacturing facilities in Lapeer, Michigan; Morgantown, Kentucky; and one outside the United States in Panyu, China.
The faucet factory that opened in Greensburg in 1958 represented a profitable period of growth, rivaled only by Honda when it opened in 2008.
Unfortunately, the same year Honda opened the economy tanked and Delta shut down their local assembly lines. Then, in 2009, the Delta Faucet corporate offices (now in Indianapolis) sent their machining work to Jackson, Tennessee, paring down the Greensburg workforce to nearly a skeleton crew.
The Greensburg plant has since recovered many of those lost jobs and employs roughly 400 people who put finishes on special finish faucet components, vacuform shower walls and bases, and assemble about 3,500 faucets daily to be shipped to their Jackson plant.
In its heyday, the animated faucet adorned the building around Christmas every year, but in 2009 when the lights nearly went out at the local plant, the faucet was taken down.
Plant Manager Scott Wessler, who has been at the plant for the last 28 years, said the faucet was discarded because of age and disrepair.
That’s where Bray joins the story.
She asked Delta’s Greensburg Maintenance Manager Josh Rich if the faucet could be returned to service.
Knowing a new one would have to be built, Rich took the idea to members of the engineering department and they scaled up an “old school” faucet design. That was handed off to K-Fab to build and then some of the local maintenance team put it on the roof and programmed it.
All three employees, Bray, Wessler and Rich are natives to Greensburg, and Rich is a third generation Delta employee.
“I wanted it really bad,” Bray said. “When I was a kid, as a family we would drive around and look at the Christmas lights in town and this was “the” stop. The faucet moved and it had lights and it said ‘Merry Christmas.’ I can remember sitting across the street in the grass watching it.”
If Facebook is any indicator, Bray, Rich and Wessler aren’t the only ones who approve.
“To me, it was just something that needed to happen,” Bray said.
