GREENSBURG – On this date one year ago, life forever changed for Dana Phillips and her son, Logan.
According to a Decatur County Sheriff’s Department accident report, Clinton Moore, 25, of Connersville, told authorities he looked down to get his lunch box and suddenly his airbags were deployed and he was going off the roadway.
The driver of a second vehicle involved, Logan Phillips, 21, of Greensburg, said he was stopped to make a left turn with his turn signal on when he was struck from behind, according to the report.
Gregory A. Phillips was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the report. Logan Phillips reportedly told authorities his dad was wearing a seat belt but had his seat leaned back.
The Phillips’ vehicle was reportedly stopped on Ind. 3 at W. CR 400 N. waiting to make a left turn. Moore was northbound on Ind. 3 and hit the Phillips’ vehicle from behind.
Gregory A. Phillips was transported by ambulance to Decatur County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The report indicated unsafe speed and distracted driving on Moore’s part were contributing circumstances in the accident, though no local citations were issued and Moore has not been charged.
Dana Phillips wasn’t satisfied with the investigation into the accident that killed her husband or the fact Moore wasn’t cited or charged.
“There was an article written in the Daily News stating a driver was reaching in his lunchbox then suddenly rear-ended a truck on State Road 3,” Dana Phillips said earlier this week. “That vehicle had my husband and son in it. The result of this wreck ended my husband’s life and left our son with irreversible memories of that day.”
One year later, Mrs. Phillips said she contacted the Daily News as a way of honoring her deceased husband’s memory and to set the record straight.
Following her husband’s death, she hired an attorney to investigate the circumstances leading up to the accident that claimed her husband’s life.
According to documentation her attorney provided, Moore was not reaching into his lunchbox; rather, he appears to have been texting with his wife.
“I hired attorneys to investigate this day and they gathered more than enough evidence to provide justice for my husband,” she said.
She said she and her attorneys met with Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter in June and shared the information they had gathered including a dash cam video from a vehicle following Moore’s as well as Moore’s cell phone records and transcripts. The provided documentation was also shared with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.
Neither has acted on it, she said.
Dana Phillips is also unhappy with the way the accident was initially handled.
“No bloodwork was taken from the driver,” she said. “The deputy said he didn’t find it necessary because he didn’t smell alcohol and it was 3:30 p.m. He also said he didn’t think it was as serious as it turned out to be. However, Lifeline was called, and they drove our son around to keep him from the hospital as long as they could. Greg never boarded that helicopter and the driver that hit them got to go home from the scene.”
Mrs. Phillips said it’s “pretty obvious” where the truth lies.
“Greg Phillips will not be pushed to the side and forgotten. I am now his voice,” she said. “If you met him once, you’d never forget him. He loved to talk and he was just a genuine person that had the biggest heart. He said it like it was and the way he wanted to say it. He was one of a kind!
“Greg left a legacy behind that not many can beat. He loved his wife and boys with all his soul and he didn’t waste a second showing us. We are blessed to call him ours and we will always hold him close in our hearts.”
Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter was unavailable for comment.
Deputy Prosecutor Doug Brown indicated in an email that this case is “still an open criminal investigation” and that “no final decision has been made yet.”
