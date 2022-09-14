RUSHVILLE - As you have likely heard, this year marks the bicentennial of Rush County (1822-2022), and several events marking the community's first 200 years have already taken place.
This year also marks the centennial of the Rush County Historical Society (1922-2022). As the official day of celebration approaches (Saturday, September 17), make plans now to witness history in the making at the Rush County Bicentennial Parade.
Saturday's parade steps off at 10 a.m. and is shaping up to be a most memorable event.
Without giving away everything the Rush County Historical Society will have in the parade, think vintage and find out what a steam pumper and perambulator look like! Then, after the parade, head over to the Rush County Historical Society Museum, 619 N. Perkins Street, for an Open House till 3 p.m.
The Goudy House and Carriage House welcome visitors and RCHS volunteers are eager to share the many stories and items that make up Rush County history.
The entire community is encouraged to, “Come and be a part of history!”
