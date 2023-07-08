RUSHVILLE – Dreams have come true for Rushville FFA member Kelby Roberts. From the dream of wearing the blue jacket to running for state office, Roberts has worked to make her goals reality.
At the Indiana State FFA Convention, Roberts was selected to serve as Indiana FFA State President.
Roberts has served as an officer in several ways at the local level and at the district level. She has served on the Indiana FFA Executive Committee and now it is time to move to the role of state president.
“As soon as I opened the letter and saw my name at the very top, I crumbled to the ground in tears, humbled and grateful to be slated, but also proud to be my chapter’s first state president,” Roberts said. “I’m most looking forward to growing alongside the incredible team that I have been elected with and connecting with members.”
Joining Roberts as 2023-24 state officers are Madalyn Denton (Blue River Valley) – State Secretary, Conner Keeslar (Prairie Heights) – Northern Region Vice President, Blaine Wagner (North Decatur) – Southern Region Vice President, Caden Sixberry (Southmont) – State Treasurer, Carson Rudd (Carroll of Flora) – State Reporter and Tanner Weakley (Western Boone) – State Sentinel.
“As I shared with the nominating committee, I do not see any individual’s identity based on a position, so for me, all positions on the team are equal and I would have been just as honored to be slated any of the other six,” Roberts said.
Emotions flowed freely as Roberts opened that letter. She dropped to the ground, cried and started remembering her time in FFA.
“In a moment’s time, all of the pieces of my FFA journey flashed through my memory as I reflected on the people, places and experiences that placed me where I was meant to be,” Roberts said. “As a member, conferences were my favorite, so I hope to give hundreds of other members the opportunity to develop and grow just as I was while making the experiences full of fun, fellowship and excitement.”
Roberts’ journey in the Rushville FFA chapter started five years ago.
“I first served as Greenhand President, and later continued my leadership within the chapter as Chapter Reporter and Chapter President. In efforts to further the impact that I would make, I also served as the District IX Reporter, District IX President, and was a member of the Indiana FFA Executive Committee,” Roberts said.
Roberts has had her eye on that well-recognized blue jacket worn by FFA members.
“Since I was young, I have dreamt of wearing an Association Jacket,” Roberts said.
As she grew within the FFA program at Rushville, Roberts kept looking for ways to grow as an individual and a leader. She discussed with RCHS teachers Mr. Orme and Mrs. Wagner on numerous occasions how to grow into the best leader that she could be.
“For five years now, I have been securing my roots within this organization and growing in astronomical ways, which will only continue,” Roberts said. “Before I left the ag building for the final time before rounds a few short weeks ago, Mr. Orme reminded me that there had not yet been a State President from Rushville. And, while I never imagined that I would be the first, history has been made. I cannot wait to make my home chapter, hometown, and community proud.”
Getting to this point has not been a one-person job. Roberts has relied on many through her journey, whether for advice, a listening ear or a ride to and from FFA events.
“I would be remiss if I did not first thank the people who have driven many miles, stayed up many nights, listened to many speeches, and given much advice. Dad, Mom, and Hayden, thank you for being my backbone through this journey and this SOC process,” Roberts said. “To Mr. Orme and Mrs. Wagner, thank you for seeing the potential in me at a young age and working tirelessly to ensure that I have been bringing the best version of myself to the members that I have been surrounded by. From book studies and quotes recitations from Mr. Orme to the serious and silly conversations with Mrs. Wagner, these are the people that saw who I was and who I could be, and worked alongside me to make it happen.”
The process of running for state office is an emotional, stressful week. All the hard work has paid dividends with her selection as president. The excitement of the next 365 days came beaming out of her.
“Indiana FFA, it has been an unreal week and I am honored to stand by six other incredible individuals as your 2023-2024 Indiana FFA State Officer Team. I cannot wait to meet with you (members throughout the state), connect with you, and grow with you over the next 365 days,” Roberts said. “Lastly, thank you to those who have believed in me. It is because of the positivity that has surrounded me and the people who have supported me that I am who I am. I hope to continue making you proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.