RUSHVILLE - If you are age 72 or older and have an Individual Retirement Account (IRA), you must take a required minimum distribution (RMD) each year. An RMD is the amount of money that must be withdrawn from an employer-sponsored retirement plan, traditional IRA, SEP (Simplified Employee Pension Plan), or SIMPLE (Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees) IRA by owners and plan participants who are of retirement age.
The CARES Act suspended RMDs in 2020. However, IRA owners age 72 and older will resume their RMD in 2021.
Looking for a simple way to satisfy your requirement and make a positive difference for Rush County?
Consider making a gift to the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) with your RMD or other charitable distribution from your IRA. For donors at least 70 ½, a gift made through your IRA's plan advisor directly to RCCF is not taxed as income.
You may give up to $100,000 per year and make an impact forever. Donations to RCCF always support local programs and projects that make life better for all in Rush County, today and always. Please speak with your advisor to make the best decision for your situation.
Have questions? Contact us at (765) 938-1177 or info@rushcountyfoundation.org. Staff members at the RCCF are happy to help you make your charitable dreams for the community come true.
