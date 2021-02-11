Wow!! This is a snow. I can remember from my days as a kid and a snow came along like this and I was ready to go sledding. We had a hill between the house and barn with a garden gate between the two.
I could get on my sled and go down the hill, through the gate and onto the barn lot almost to the barn depending if the cows had ventured too far from the barn. I made many trips down that hill and loved every one of them.
We never had snow days back then, school was in session no matter the weather. When I got home, I changed my clothes and was on my sled almost until dark. It got dark a lot earlier then because we didn’t have daylight saving time.
This snow came as a surprise because they said maybe 2 to 4 inches. I could hardly believe my eyes when I got up and saw how much we had. I will give a big “thank you” to all the state highway employees who kept the road open and cleared out this morning. I think they were going up and down the road all night. With all the cold temperatures that they say we will get this weekend this snow isn’t going away any time soon.
Marilyn has called a meeting of all Extension Homemakers in the county to decide the future of the organization. So many clubs haven’t been meeting since the beginning of the pandemic and she would like to get the opinion of all the clubs as to what steps we want to take from here on. The meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Extension Office.
All members are invited to attend, but if you can’t be there let your president know your opinion. I know I have missed all my club members. We are so few nowadays that I miss every one of them.
It is a good time to make some comfort food, a big kettle full that will last a day or two. Also some desserts. This weekend is Valentine’s Day and this is Presidents’ month so something cherry would be a good dessert. I used to make Valentine cookies back when my kids were in school and take them to school for everyone in their class. That was back when you could have room mothers. The kids really liked that. Nowadays it has to come in a package from the store.
BEEF STROGANOFF
1 – 1 1/2 pound cubed beef
1 10 3/4-unce can mushroom soup
1 7-ounce can mushrooms
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
Black pepper, to taste
1 4-serving size brown gravy
1 cup water
Put cubed beef in a crockpot. Add soup, mushrooms, salt and pepper; sprinkle gravy mix over meat and other ingredients. Stir in the water. Set the crock pot on low and cook for 8 hours. Stir occasionally. Serve over rice or noodles. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.
MOM’S GOULASH
1/2 pound macaroni
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 large onion, diced
Garlic salt, chili powder, and hot sauce to taste
2 14.5ounce cans whole stewed tomatoes, undrained
2 tablespoons catsup
Tomato juice as needed
Cook the macaroni to al dente according to package directions. While it’s cooking, brown the ground beef and onion together in an extra-large skillet or in a dutch oven. Drain and season with spices to taste. In a large bowl, mash tomatoes with potato masher and add to beef along with the catsup. Drain macaroni and add to the beef mixture, stirring well. Taste and add additional seasonings if desired.
HAMBURGER-CORN BAKE CASSEROLE
1 1/2 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 12-ounce can whole kernel corn
1 10 1/2-ounce can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup chopped, canned pimento
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
6 ounces medium noodles
1 cup soft bread crumbs
2 tablespoons melted butter
In a large skillet, cook ground beef and onion until meat is browned and onion is tender. Stir in drained corn, soup, sour cream, pimentos, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Stir in medium noodle, cooked and drained. Put mixture into a 2 1/2-quart casserole. Combine bread crumbs and melted butter; sprinkle over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. 8 – 10 servings
CHERRY SALAD
6 ounce package cherry gelatin, dissolved in 2 cups hot water
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 can cherry pie filling
Combine and pour into 9 x 13-inch dish. Refrigerate.
Topping:
1 cup sour cream
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix Sugar with cream cheese and add vanilla and sour cream. Spread over set gelatin layer and return to the refrigerator.
