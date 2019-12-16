GREENSBURG – To raise money for the Daily News Cheer Fund, Aspen Place recently hosted a gourmet soup and potato bar.
Using their considerable knowledge and finesse in preparing an award winning dish or two, Director of Food Services Tabra Garrity and her staff prepared rosemary chicken soup, creamy chicken vegetable soup and baked potatoes with all the trimmings.
The soup and potato lunch was available for only $8 with the proceeds going to benefit needy Decatur County families through the Daily News Cheer Fund.
Two years ago, Garrity and her staff competed in Trilogy Health Culinary Olympics against other regional Trilogy Health Campuses. Garrity and her staff won a Gold award, giving them bragging rights and much earned kudos from their company and from the Greensburg community.
Daily News readers might remember the story detailing how each year the chefs of Trilogy Health Services compete against one another by planning their own signature menus composed of an entrée and dessert. Each entry is judged by a volunteer panel to select Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Resident Choice medals; Greensburg Aspen Place was chosen as the team whose menu inspired the highest combined scores.
The competition was steep, and guest judges analyzed dishes based on criteria that included the use and application of fresh, seasonal ingredients, plate presentation, portion control, nutritional value, creative flair and overall flavor profile.
When asked to comment on the award Garrity smiled and said simply, “I love what I do!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.