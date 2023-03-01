RUSHVILLE – Rushville Regional Theatre, Inc. is preparing to take the stage with the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical revue “A Grand Night for Singing.”
It has been several years since musical theater has been available in Rushville and the excitement is building with each rehearsal.
This fast-paced revue includes well-known songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals such as “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” and “The Sound of Music.”
The songs will be presented in cabaret style with dance numbers and minimal dialogue within.
This is a show that will certainly keep the audience engaged.
“I am very excited to be directing my first show, especially with this exceptionally talented cast at my fingertips!” Director Scott Wildey said. “I can’t wait for the public to come to the Princess Theater to see the show for some good music and some laughs as well. Rodger and Hammerstein composed many great shows, and we are privileged enough to have gathered some local talent as well as a few regional talents to present this show to you. We hope to see you there!”
The cast includes Lauren Agee, Bryanna Aichinger, Nick Amos, Tyler Amos, Randy Basom, Jenna Geise and Julie Gilpin. They have been working for several weeks with Wildey and his crew of Matt Amos, Producer; Michele Orme, Assistant Producer; and Carrie Billman and Hannah Lemmons sharing the Stage Manager duties.
The crew would especially like to thank the Eagles Lodge for donating rehearsal and storage space for this show.
Join the cast and crew at the Princess Theater for some great entertainment at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday March 19.
Tickets may be purchased for $10 (lap children are free) at Mocha Moose, Rushville Pharmacy, and 3rd Street Décor, or contact any crew member.
Attendees on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, will receive a special treat for spending their holiday evening at the theater.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.