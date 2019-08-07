A GREEN THUMB | Bill Rethlake | Daily News | On East Street, the hanging flowers on Gerry Patterson's front porch are, to say the very least, healthyThe hanging baskets, riots of color that catch the eye as one passes by, were all purchased locally, but with Gerry's loving care, the baskets overflow with luscious blooms. "I water them twice a day until the water runs out the bottom, and I use warm water. I fill the jugs and leave them overnight, I water in the morning, and then I refil them and leave them until tomorrow," she explained. "I fertilize them once a week - I use the powder- and I give them each a quart once a week," she explained. That's all I'm doing, and they've just gone absolutely crazy," she said. She explained that she received twoo of the baskets for Mother's Day, and then added the yellow a week later. She also occaasionally picks off the dead blooms. A transplant from Michigan 8 years ago, Gerry volunteers at the hospital gift shop and stays busy. "I just love this town," she said. "But I really don't have any special talents. I only have a couple of plants inside her home. "And those - well, I guess they're going crazy, too, so I don't know," she explained.