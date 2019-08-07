A GREEN THUMB

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | The hanging flowers on Gerry Patterson's front porch on East Street are, to say the least, healthy. The hanging baskets, riots of color that catch the eye as one passes by, were all purchased locally, but have benefited from Gerry's loving care. "I water them twice a day until the water runs out the bottom," she explained. She also fertilizes them once a week. "That's all I'm doing, and they've just gone absolutely crazy," she said. She explained that she received two of the baskets for Mother's Day, and then added another a week later. A transplant from Michigan eight years ago, Gerry volunteers at the hospital gift shop and stays busy. "I just love this town," she said, "but I really don't have any special talents."
