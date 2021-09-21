GREENSBURG – Friends and family of Travis Wenning recently gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church to celebrate the legacy of the little boy who passed away in 2018 from Burkitt’s Lymphoma.
“Out here on Travis’ Trail, I find it’s a great time for prayer, a great time for healing and joy, and even sorrowful times when we remember those no longer with us,” Father John Meyer prefaced his blessing of the installation built in Travis’ name. “We entreat Your kindness for all those who use Travis’ Trail as an opportunity to serve You as we grieve our losses and refresh ourselves in mind, body and spirit.”
After the blessing, Travis’ mother, Julie Wenning, thanked all for coming out and urged them to release their green and gold balloons in Travis’ name.
The Daily News followed Travis’ story which included Wolf Theaters donating a special viewing of his favorite movie, “Avengers Infinity Wars,” when only Travis and family members could attend in an environment that supported his chemotherapy-compromised immune system.
Napoleon State Bank set up a donation fund for those who wished to contribute towards the expensive treatments the little boy endured.
Local motorcycle clubs gathered money in excess of $14,000 to help the family afford Travis’ care, and T-shirts sporting “Travis Strong” and “Pulling for Travis” slogans were sold to support the family.
After Travis died some of those funds remained unspent.
“We weren’t sure how to use it,” Julie said.
So they spoke with a group of teachers and the principal at St. Mary’s Elementary, looking for guidance.
“We wanted something that would benefit the community, St. Mary’s and the school, because of all the support they’d given us,” Julie said.
They formed a foundation in Travis’ name, sharing part of the leftover money with the Decatur County Community Foundation.
Nick and Julie also turned to a group of especially supportive people during Travis’ illness to form an advisory committee, and then they went to work.
Travis loved being outside, so a walking trail was built for the community as well as an outdoor classroom space for the school.
The finished project consists of an asphalt-paved walking trail that winds through the countryside behind St. Mary’s Church, benches for sitting, a weather station, a music station, a flower garden and a butterfly garden.
Before cutting a green ribbon to officially open the trail, Julie read from an anonymous letter she received as the trail was constructed.
“Dear Nick, Julie and family, Thank you so much for the gift to Saint Mary’s and the whole community of Travis’ Trail. I have walked it a couple of times and just noticed the marker at the start of the trail a few days ago. I can’t imagine a more fitting way to honor your son and to remind us that our time here is short, and is not to be wasted. I doubt that I have any inspirational words for you. You inspired me with the grace you have shown in dealing with the most difficult task of loving, losing and honoring a precious little boy. ... May you receive God’s blessing and hear other words of thanks for a wonderful, long-lasting gift.”
