Dear Readers:
The Daily News has been your primary news source for Decatur County and the surrounding areas since 1894. Our commitment in providing the community with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to what already had been an eroding economic condition in the newspaper industry and has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to provide you with the local news and sports you rely on us to provide.
Effective April 13, the Daily News will begin a three-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Wednesday and Friday newspapers. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and single-copy outlets on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.greensburgdailynews.com) and mobile phone app on Wednesdays and Fridays as well as the other days of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription or add our mobile app, please call 812-663-3111.
Readership changes, labor expenses, newsprint prices, print production charges and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy. The Daily News is no exception. The coronavirus crisis has had a significant economic impact on the Daily News because of advertising revenue lost from closed businesses.
We have many staff members working remotely, but as an essential service to the community, there have been at least five of us in the office daily. We are making our coverage available free to everyone on our website through breaking news and news alerts.
The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. Call us at 812-663-3111 and a customer service representative will get you set up with a print-digital subscription or a digital subscription only.
We thank the community, and especially our subscribers and advertisers, for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
We have always said Decatur County takes care of its own. Now is the time to take it to heart. I pray you will stay well and stay safe during this unwelcomed virus crisis.
Publisher Laura Welborn
