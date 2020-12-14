Editor’s Note: RCS Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance issued this information on Monday afternoon.
Dear RCS families and staff,
As you may know the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has continued to rise in our county. In the past several days, the number of students and staff that have been either positive or quarantined due to close contact has also grown significantly.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 16, all schools will shift to eLearning through Friday, Dec. 18.
Christmas break begins on Monday, Dec. 21, and students are scheduled to return on Tuesday Jan. 5. At this point, it appears that our scheduled return could be adjusted, once that is decided I will let you know.
Here are a few items of importance:
- Employees will still report to work on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Extra-curricular activities will continue on a case by case basis.
- Information for students attending WCC will be released soon.
- We will continue our lunch program, information will be coming.
- The Boys and Girls Club will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
I understand this is a difficult situation for many, and I can assure you that this decision is not taken lightly. As with everything that we have all been dealing with for the last several months, this is subject to change. Your continued cooperation is greatly appreciated. I will keep you informed.
I hope you have a wonderful holiday season and stay safe.
Thank you and take care.
Dr. Matt Vance, Superintendent Rush County Schools
