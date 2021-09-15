RUSHVILLE - Another week in the books for Rushville Consolidated High School and another week of honoring positive behavior and exceptional character displayed by the students.
Here is a look at last week's Lion's SHARE winners, nominated by members of the RCHS staff.
- Eduardo Quintana was nominated by Profe Rosario. Profe said that Eduardo has a very positive attitude. He is hard-working and respectful. Profe also pointed out that Eduardo is very helpful to her and other students.
- Gabe Armstrong was nominated by Mrs. Hedrick. Mrs. Hedrick said that Gabe is hard-working, caring and that he does not complain. Gabe just does as he is asked and he gets things done. Gabe is a fabulous role model within our school and community.
- Mallory McDaniel was nominated by Mr. Marlatt. Mr. Marlatt was frustrated when a student left a mess in his room. That's when Mallory showed up. Mallory went above and beyond and cleaned up the other student's mess, restoring order and cleanliness to Mr. Marlatt's room.
- Kizzi Pitman was nominated by Mrs. Personett. Mrs. Personett said Kizzi is great because she helps other people every chance she gets. Mrs. Personett also loves how Kizzi volunteers and participates often.
- Kadence Remy and Chuck Sterrett were nominated by Mr. Orme. Mr. Orme said that these young men have excellent work ethics and that they are true team players. When he needs something done in the greenhouse, he can count on Kadence and Chuck.
- All of the RCHS teachers and staff were nominated by Mr. Hadley. Mr. Hadley has been blown away by the staff members' dedication, work ethic, passion, flexibility and perseverance. The school is bursting with positivity and he is so grateful to work with such amazing people. To show his appreciation, he bought Pizza King for the staff.
Also, a huge thank you to our sponsors Beacon Credit Union, Dave and Barbara Malson, MillDrill, Inc., Rush Memorial Hospital and Trane. Because of these donors, we are able to fund our Lion's SHARE program.
-Information provided.
