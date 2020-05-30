RUSHVILLE — It is starting to feel like summer is about to arrive. As we prepare for the season, we still need to make sure we are taking care of ourselves and those around us as we tread through the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana is moving to Phase 3. What does that mean for us and our community? Below is a look at some frequently asked questions and helpful answers from Governor Holcomb’s Phase 3 initiative.
Do employees at restaurants need to wear a mask? And does that include the kitchen workers?
Yes...restaurant workers need to wear a mask or a face shield. These guidelines also apply to food truck workers.
With salons open, who is to wear a mask?
Salon employees, along with spa, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage salons, are required to wear a face covering and customers are recommended to wear a mask as well. Social distancing is to be maintained and individuals need to make an appointment with the facility.
Can we have outdoor concerts?
At this time concert stages, cinemas, movie theaters, music halls and similar venues are to remain closed.
When visiting a farmers’ market, should I wear a mask?
It is recommended, not required, that both visitors and workers wear a mask.
My child is ready to play baseball/softball. When can we start practicing and placing games?
Practices and conditioning are permitted for non contact sports such as baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer and swim. Games or tournaments with other teams is not permitted. Contact sports like football, basketball, rugby or wrestling are not permitted, but conditioning and non-contact drills may take place.
Can my favorite restaurant increase its outside seating to facilitate customers?
Check with local officials, but all expansions must be in compliance with ADA and other regulations.
My child looks forward to summer camps. When will the camps be permitted to open?
Youth day camps may commence June 1 under these requirements:
- Employees: There must be an employee screening procedure which must have and implement a daily health assessment for all employees and prohibit any employee presenting with symptoms from working.
- Campers: Establish and follow a screening procedure to determine whether a camper exhibits symptoms or has had contact with another who has had symptoms.
- Face coverings: It is recommended adults and campers over the age of two wear face coverings
- Adult to child ratio: It is recommended to follow any applicable statute, rule or CDC guidance if no statute or rule applies on the ratio of adults to children.
Youth overnight camps are not permitted.
Can my grandma’s bingo game resume with social distancing?
Bingo games fall in Phase 4 and are not permitted in Phase 3.
Through the pandemic I have noticed that I need to have a garage sale and get rid of some of my stuff...are there guidelines regarding garage sales?
Garage sales have not been added to the executive order. Follow gathering and event limitations.
For more information on Phase 3, visit https://www.backontrack.in.gov/.
Information courtesy of the Back on Track website and Rush County Health Department.
