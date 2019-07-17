GREENSBURG – To benefit for the Decatur County Marching Band's ongoing uniform drive, and just for the simple fun that a carefree day at the Decatur County 4-H Fair provides, local Extension Homemakers sponsored a food auction and cupcake eating contest on the Free Stage at the fair.
Brian Owens auctioned off pies, canned jellies and jams, loaves of gourmet bread, cookies and scores of other tasty homemade goodies to hungry bidders, and then the evening got messy.
Scored in four separate heats, teams of three competed in the contest in two ways.
First, and most important to the cause of generating donations for band uniforms, each team was responsible for rounding up as much sponsorship money as possible.
Then, for bragging rights and just for the fun of seeing which team could eat the most cupcakes (wrapped and unwrapped) in the shortest time possible.
Each team took their place on the stage. Before them were placed plates of cupcakes and bottled water.
With the wrapping paper removed from the cupcakes in the beginning heats, each competitor was obliged to eat without using their hands. They were allowed to take drinks, but touching the cupcakes was strictly forbidden.
As the competition narrowed to fewer warring factions, the cupcakes were presented wrapped and accompanied with Oreo cookies – a "crumby" way to make the contest tougher.
Finally, the two teams left standing were the Fair Board team and the Greensburg Police Department team.
Suspense and the din of cheering fans filled the air as the final six contestants took seats at the table, preparing their stomachs and minds for the final heat.
Cupcakes (wrapped) were presented, the whistle screamed "GO," and the warriors began their final scrimmage, tearing at cupcake wrappers and swallowing the sweet cake treats sometimes whole until the victors, Greensburg Police Patrolmen Joe Radcliff, Jacob Mays, and Casey Jones rose victorious one-by-one.
Final kudos went to all teams, but special recognition for most donations collected went to Greensburg Marching Band Team 1 for rounding up $156 toward the uniform drive.
All told, proceeds from the food auction and the cupcake eating battle netted upwards of $4,500!
The Extension Homemakers members would like to present a rounded-up check of $5,000 to the DCMB, and donations are still being gratefully accepted.
To make a donation toward the DCMB Marching Band Uniform Drive through the Extension Homemakers, call 812-614-1902.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.