GREENSBURG - Foundations for Recovery, the men's recovery residence in Greensburg, is expanding to two homes. The organization has purchased a second residence, next to the first at 2030 Moscow Road. Situated on the edge of the LifeLine Wesleyan Church campus, it's right across the driveway. And, as Director Matt Whipple has said before, it's the "realization of a dream."
In January, before the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic took center stage in everyone's life, plans were already afoot for the new house. Whipple, though, didn't want to say too much at the time.
"If it's meant to happen, it will," he said in January.
"We're just been very blessed, and we're lucky to be here," Whipple recently said about the FFR expansion. "The woman who lived there wanted us to have the house, but was having a hard time finding a new place for herself. In this last week, it's just worked out."
Foundations for Recovery is a men’s recovery residence that provides the necessary tools through evidence-based teaching, 12-step recovery, and accountability to give residents the opportunity to live productive, substance-free lives. Helping them transition back into society with a solution driven mindset, positive support system, and the necessary life skills to continue a life in recovery, FFR provides a place to regroup as they recover.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant had nothing but good to say of the effort in an article from the summer of 2019.
"In this town, there are more locations actively fighting drugs than are in Bartholomew County, Dearborn County and many others," he said then. "God is doing amazing things here, and he has placed leadership here that I know have this fight and these beliefs in their hearts and at the center of their decision making. When we have leaders like that, I know this community is really going somewhere."
The average stay of a recovering resident at Foundations is about six months, according to Whipple. While all of the men who have been through the FFR program don't recover from their addictions, the organization can celebrate a great many successes.
As for the new expansion, Whipple indicated it's well suited for its new intended purpose.
"It just couldn't be any more perfect," he said. "A little paint and some new blinds and it's ready to go!"
The new home has six bedrooms and provides a perfect location because no new actual staff will be needed. A particularly successful current resident will be minding the place for now.
In previous interviews Whipple has likened the residents to a big family.
"We get in arguments and complain about having to take a turn cooking, just like all homes, but these guys know they are loved here," Whipple said.
Donors have been generous, but cleaning supplies and things like toilet paper are always needed and donations are always welcomed.
In looking to the future, Whipple said, "We'd like to start a program so the guys can have a little more freedom and responsibility, maybe purchase a few apartments they could rent and learn how to get themselves back out into the world."
Cleaning supplies, toilet paper and other various home needs as well as checks made out to Foundations for Recovery are greatly appreciated They can be mailed or delivered to 2030 Moscow Road, Greensburg Indiana, 47240.
Questions should be directed to foundrec@gmail.com.
The Foundations for Recovery website is www.recoveryliveshere.org.
