RUSHVILLE – Local organization imagine:nation, the arts & cultural council of Rush County, has hosted a variety of popular events including open mics, youth art contests, a Wine & Ink hands-on workshop, a speaker and film festival through Indiana Humanities and most recently, a community yarn bombing project. Support and enthusiasm for expanding and exploring arts and cultural opportunities in the Rush County community is driving the organization to take on new and exciting challenges in 2021.
Founded in 2018 as part of the City of Rushville’s comprehensive plan, imagine:nation works “to be a community leader in arts-led community economic development, growing the population and attracting businesses through investment in quality of place and culture.” This all volunteer-led organization focuses on visual and performing arts and strives to engage people of all abilities.
Now the nonprofit organization has an official home. On Jan. 1, imagine:nation moved into the Booker T. Washington building at 525 E. 7th Street in Rushville.
The building was built in 1905 as a school for African American children. It remains a vital part of the community’s heritage, and the group promises to be excellent stewards of this iconic property while bringing its vision to fruition.
Having its own space will allow even more flexibility to host events such as workshops and classes, gallery showings, speakers and performances, community gatherings, meetings and fundraising events both for their organization and others.
The Booker T. Washington building will remain open for rental to host private events. For more information or to reserve a date, contact bookertrushville@gmail.com.
The first activity planned will include curating and installing a permanent display featuring the history of the building and prominent Black community members from Rush County.
The group is seeking assistance and input from the community in collecting items and stories. If you have an artifact or memory, or a recommendation for someone you think should be included in this project – either featured in the display or as someone who can help curate, please contact imaginenationrush@outlook.com.
As a young organization with limited funds, donations and annual memberships will be crucial. Individual memberships are just $10, families $15, students $5 and corporate $200. To make a donation or sign up for a membership, please include your name, mailing address, phone and email, along with payment mailed to: IMAGINE NATION RUSH, 25 E. 7th Street in Rushville, IN 46173. Online donations are available on the group’s Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/ArtsCulturalCouncilRushCounty.
Information provided
