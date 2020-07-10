RUSHVILLE - It was a unique setting for graduation culminating a unique school year of 2020. The RCHS Class of 2020 graduation ceremony was moved from the traditional spot of Memorial Gym to Hinshaw Field.
Due to health concerns and the effort to keep all in attendance safe, a limited number of guests per graduate were able to enter and social distancing was in place as the graduates lined the football field.
That did not dampen the emotion and joy felt at this year’s ceremony.
“I have been honored to be the principal for the RCHS Class of 2020 the past four years. I wish that the end of their senior year could have been normal, but I am proud of how this class has persevered through these unprecedented and difficult times,” RCHS Principal said. “I have missed seeing everyone during the quarantine and I am glad that this class can come together one more time for an actual graduation ceremony.”
