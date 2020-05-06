GREENSBURG — The New Point Volunteer Fire Department has again teamed up with Decatur County Special Olympics and Salt Creek Junior Farmers 4-H for a fundraiser that involves selling Georgia peaches!
These peaches are freestone and great for eating, baking, preserves, jellies and jams, or even freezing.
"I was on the board for the New Point Fire Department and we were trying to come up with a good fundraiser. I said, 'I'll bet Special Olympics could help!'" said Decatur County Special Olympics Coordinator Brian Collins. "It's been a great idea ever since, and our athletes enjoy it, too."
Thus, a creative new fundraiser was born.
“I think it’s just a fantastic opportunity and a win-win for all,” Collins said.
The peaches are scheduled to be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 and 28 at the New Point Volunteer Fire Department.
The price is $28 for a full box (approximately 25 pounds) and $18 for a half box (approximately 12.5 pounds). Only cash or checks (with proper ID) will be accepted.
"We think pick-up will go faster this year. We're doing it curbside per the new COVID-19 social distancing protocols, so there's no need to leave your vehicle that day," Jenny Maddux, Director of Waiver Services for LEL Home Services and a Special Olympics coordinator, said. "Cones will be set up, so please follow the signs and instructions. Please have correct change if paying by cash, or have check made out to NPVFD in advance to keep the line moving and avoid delays."
All orders must be picked up and paid for at the dates and times listed above. No delivery or shipping options are available.
NPVFD may cancel your order if your peaches are not picked up within the scheduled dates/times unless special arrangements are made in advance.
Peaches are refrigerated and perishable. View the "How Care for Your Peaches"at www.npvfd.com page for recipes and ripening tips.
To email your order, use the address npvfdpeaches@gmail.com, and remember to use the reference code “SO.”
“We are just so grateful that the NPVFD has decided to do this for a fourth year. It’s just a great thing!” Maddux said.
Pickup and delivery schedules are approximate and depend on the ripeness of the fruit and the date of picking.
Refer to the schedule at www.npvfd.com or call 812-222-2988 to place orders and check on delivery dates and times.
