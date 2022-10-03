GREENSBURG — According to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will be affected by breast cancer within their lifetime.
When caught in its earliest stages, breast cancer is nearly 100% curable, but making people aware of the risks of not monitoring breast health is the challenge.
So, breast cancer awareness is the goal for many organizations. Events like 5K walks and October golf outings are just a couple of the great ways to attract attention to the cause.
Most who know Greensburg Asst. Fire Chief Brian Wenning agree that he is rarely without a smile or a friendly comment. The 55-year-old widower and father of two is usually cheerful and upbeat despite his fair share of challenges.
Brian lost his wife, Patti, to breast cancer in 2018.
The entire town of Greensburg knew Patti as a spirited personality who was always fun, sometimes silly, and generally an exciting person. Patti was always able to spread joy to those around her. Bringing out the best in people was part of Patti’s very nature. She was always positive, always smiling.
Afterward, the GFD took up the cause in honor of their assistant chief, selling pink T-shirts and donating to breast cancer causes. Now, they have a found a new and unusual way to get the word out. They’ve turned a ladder truck in their firefighting arsenal bright pink for the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“I had seen pink firetrucks online and I knew that’s what I wanted to do some time,” Wenning said. “I knew that the chief is always interested when I come up with ideas, but who knew I could convince him to wrap the tanker in pink vinyl?”
The first and biggest drawback was the cost.
“The chief was concerned about the cost, because justifying it to a city board was going to be difficult. So I asked him if we could do it if I was to get sponsors to pay for it,” Wenning said. “And the chief said OK!”
So, Wenning began his mission.
As things happen in small towns like Greensburg, everyone knows just about everyone else and that was a factor in making a pink firetruck happen.
There’s a bit of backstory involved in telling this tale.
Wenning, aside from being a firefighter, has a successful upholstering business.
He and Shawn Green, owner of Green Signs in Greensburg, have been friends since high school. Upon a particular occasion, Green’s grandmother needed some upholstery work done and contacted Wenning. While he was visiting her to take a look at what she needed, she asked him an odd question.
“Brian, didn’t your wife die just recently?” she asked. Surprised, he said yes. Then she asked him his age. He responded with 52, and her response was heartfelt and unexpected.
“My husband died when I was 57,” she said. “I’ve been married to my second husband for 30 years. You don’t always have to be unhappy, you know. You can always have another life.”
Wenning told Green the story, and the two men looked at each other.
“You want to wrap this firetruck pink, huh? Well, let’s make it happen. Just for Patti,” Green said.
“It was the personal connection that I made that got that truck wrapped,” Wenning said.
But, the reduced price Green Signs gave to wrap the truck bright pink was still too much for the budget-conscious chief. Wenning went to Decatur County Memorial Hospital and proposed the idea to leaders there, and they donated a third of the cost.
Wenning then went to Napoleon State Bank and bank officials agreed to cover another 33% of the cost.
A visit to Shirks and the reduced price for wrapping the truck was covered. All in less than two days.
Since Then
During a normal day at the firehouse, a mother and daughter were driving by and saw the bright pink firetruck. They stopped and asked about it, interested because the mother had just been diagnosed.
“She said, ‘I’ve got to get a picture of this truck,’” Wenning said.
The more people see the truck, the more credit the GFD receives for carrying the torch.
“The positive publicity and the people whose attentions it catches, it’s working! People are listening to the reason. The connection it’s made with the community makes any expense worth it, even though it cost the firehouse nothing,” said Chief Nate Stoermer. “And it’s been outlandishly accepted by all.”
The vinyl used to wrap the truck is a lower grade than that of a permanent application, making it easy for removal when the month is over.
Kevin Sims of Green Signs said, “We like to work with the community when we do things like this, and there’s probably no better cause than getting people to stop and think about breast cancer.”
The bright pink firetruck will make appearances at the Pirates home game on October 7, as well as at the Westport Fall Festival October 8.
“It’s just kind of amazing that changing the color of a truck has gained so much attention, because the color isn’t that far from red on the color wheel. It’s about the message,” Chief Stoermer said.
