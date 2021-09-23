BATESVILLE - St. Louis School first grade classes wrote cards of encouragement to local United States Marine Kelsee Lainhart, who was injured in the recent attacks in Afghanistan. Students also prayed for Kelsee and her fellow service members quick recovery.
A POSITIVE MESSAGE
