RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School has a pride of Lions that need recognized for demonstrating positive behavior this past week.
Here is a look at this week’s honorees.
- Jackson Tracy was nominated by Mr. Riddell. Not only is Jackson doing some phenomenal things on the pitch, but his actions in the halls of RCHS are superb as well. Mr. Riddell saw Jackson stop and assist another student. The student seemed to be lost, so Jackson walked him to class. Mr. Riddell said that efforts like Jackson’s make RCHS a special place to be.
- Jonathan Starke was nominated by Mrs. Cox. Mrs. Cox said that Jonathan is such a helpful and selfless young man. She noted that he recently stayed after a soccer game and he helped clean up and fold the American flag. She also noted that Jonathan helped an opposing player look for his lost cleats.
- Mekena Morgan was nominated by Profe Rosario. Profe said that Makena is so helpful to all of her peers. She is willing to stop what she’s doing and help others when needed. Profe said that Mekena is an asset to her class and that she has a caring attitude.
- Adrian Apodaca was nominated by Ms. Edwards. Ms. Edwards said that Adrian collaborated with and helped a fellow student who was confused. Adrian was kind, compassionate and he showed a great deal of patience.
- Brennen Boyd was nominated by Mrs. Brashaber. Mrs. Brashaber said that Brennan is showing great effort in Algebra 2. He asks for help, he uses SRT wisely, and overall he is a very hard worker. Mrs. Brashaber noted that he is also very polite and he shows good character.
- Lexi Schwendenman was nominated by Mrs. Horton. Mrs. Horton said that Lexi was a huge help in getting the book of schedules put together. Lexi is a huge asset to have working in the main office.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.