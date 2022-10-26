Halloween is an exciting time of year for Hoosiers of all ages, full of parties and festivals, scary movies and costumes. This weekend, Southeast Indiana offers plenty of Halloween fun for families.
Be sure to check out Madison’s Halloween Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at Bicentennial Park on Vaughn Drive.
Children 13 years old and younger can enter a costume contest, and dogs can join in on the fun as well. The festival also features a petting zoo with more than 20 animals, vendors and live entertainers, and of course, sweets. To learn more, visit madison-in.gov.
Versailles State Park is hosting its annual Halloween Spooktacular event, with a costume contest from 2 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 followed by trick-or-treating from 4 to 7 p.m.
To top it off, campers will be competing in a campsite decorating contest, with judging starting at 8 p.m.
Halloween night, Versailles will host a parade at 7 p.m. starting at the town square.
Learn more about the Halloween Spooktacular at events.in.gov.
When heading out, be sure to stay safe.
“We certainly want all of our ghosts and ghouls to make it home to enjoy all of their treats,” State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said. “Younger children should be with an adult while trick-or-treating, and older children who are unaccompanied should have a set route and time to return. While walking down sidewalks and streets, trick-or-treaters should always be in well-lit areas. Flashlights or electric lanterns are also helpful. Tell children to never enter homes or cars with strangers. Masks are fun, but they can restrict vision, so consider using makeup instead.”
For additional Halloween safety tips, visit in.gov/dhs.
“Let’s have a scary good time in Southeast Indiana this Halloween weekend and be sure to stay safe,” Frye said.
For more fall fun activities, check out VisitIndiana.com.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
