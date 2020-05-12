GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Foundation purchased 326 yard signs for 2020 Decatur County high school graduates. The signs include their name, their school logo, and “Congratulations Class of 2020” in their school colors.
North Decatur and Greensburg High administrators gave them to their grads to take home and display in their yards, while South Decatur created an impressive “Seniors Row” presentation on the school’s front lawn.
With the COVID-19 threat and the ensuing lockdowns, the Class of 2020 lost their prom, their final school awards ceremonies, senior skip days, and most importantly, their last few days together as carefree youngsters.
“Signs can’t make everything better, but it was one small way that each senior in the county could be recognized for their achievement,” said DCCF executive director Tami Wenning.
“There is no one on the planet that hasn’t been impacted by this invisible threat,” Wenning continued. “This is just one small way to put a smile on someone’s face and to show that we are proud of what these seniors have managed to accomplish.”
DCCF board of directors president Daryl Tressler said, “I am very pleased that our staff at the Foundation came up with the idea to acknowledge our countywide graduating seniors during this unprecedented time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.