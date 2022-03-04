GREENSBURG - Two local artists have received a nod from the Indiana art community as part of the annual Symphony in Color art contest sponsored by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Saint Mary's first-grader Julia Schneider and third-grader Caroline Schutte were chosen as two of 36 entries to receive a gold ribbon, and they, along with their parents, teachers and school principals, will receive an invitation to an Awards Tea at the historic Indianapolis Circle Concert Hall on Sunday, March 20.
The 71st year for the statewide student art contest, called “Symphony in Color,” challenged first through sixth grade students to use their senses of sight and hearing to visually interpret orchestral pieces by the great masters, as played by the ISO. Schools from all over the state submit their students' works, of which 100 are chosen as finalists.
Only 36 of those students are chosen as gold ribbon winners and their pieces will be displayed at the Indiana State Museum from March 26 through May 1.
This year's musical piece is "Carnival of the Animals" as performed by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Written in 1866, "Carnival of the Animals" is by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. Usually considered to be Saint-Saens most famous work, "Carnival of the Animals" is a 14 movement symphonic tone poem, with each movement a musical "description" of different animals in the Paris Zoo.
"Carnival of the Animals," written in 1866, is about 25 minutes in duration and was written for private performances by two pianos and a chamber ensemble.
Saint-Saëns prohibited public performance of the work during his lifetime, feeling that its frivolity would damage his standing as a serious composer.
The suite was published in 1922, the year after his death. A public performance in the same year was greeted with enthusiasm, and the work has remained among his most popular. In addition to the original version for chamber ensemble, the suite is frequently performed with a full orchestral complement of strings.
Schneider painted her interpretation of Movement #4 -"Tortues (Tortoises)" and Schutte chose Movement #5 - "L'Éléphant (The Elephant).
In 2020, six art students from St. Mary's were chosen for the honor: Catie Slagle, Zoe Wade, Meredith Stallard, Henry Schutte, Teddy Sheppard and Jacob Schneider.
A Maestro Award is given annually to the teacher with the most finalists.
For more information about the program, or to listen to "Carnival of the Animals," go to www.indianapolissymphony.org/learn/students-teachers/symphony-in-color/.
