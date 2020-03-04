GREENSBURG — St. Mary’s Elementary School art teacher Carol Blankman was looking for a project to inspire her students and happened upon a program offered by the Indiana State Museum and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra called Symphony in Color.
Symphony in Color challenges first through sixth grade students to use their senses of sight and hearing to visually interpret orchestral pieces by the great masters, as played by the ISO.
Three musical selections were chosen from the current Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concert season: Jurassic Park by John Williams, The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky, and excerpts from Alan Silvestri’s Back to the Future were chosen for the musical pieces this year; Williams for the first and second grades, Stravinsky for third and fourth grades, and Silvestri for the fifth and sixth grades.
From that esteemed group of winners, one entry will receive the Renato Pacini Award and be placed on display in the Hilbert Circle Theatre for an entire year.
St. Mary’s first grade students receiving honorable mentions were Aaron Abplanalp, Landon Bedel, Caitlyn Kendall, Stella Proter and Willa Bedell. Winner of the first grade group was Catie Slagle.
For second grade, honorable mentions went to Hadley Stier, Leo Gauck, Jada Gault, Harper Kinsey, Emma Henelly, Lili Welsh, Makennz Volz, Abby Weatherwax and Olivia McCullough. The winner for grade two was Zoe Wade.
For third grade, honorable mentions went to Carson Kendall, Andrew Stier, Maxwell Gauck, Josie Slaven, and Molly McCullough. The winner for third grade was Meredith Stallard
For grade four, honorable mentions went to Rileigh Hash, Kylie Harpring, Hailey Fenske, Jack Noah, Ashlynn Blake, Carly Greiwe and Ali Wells. The winner was Henry Schutte.
For fifth grade, honorable mentions went to Ali Nobbe, Katie Fisse, Sy Nobbe, Colin Maloney, Hannah Fuel, Clare Scheidler, Rachel Lipps, Kamryn Haas, and Kiera Kennelly. The winner for fifth grade was Teddy Sheppard.
For sixth grade, honorable mentions went to Lilly Vanderpohl, Addison Frensemeir, Reece Chapman, Ethan Smith, Wade Schutte and Declan Bruns. The fifth grade winner was Jacob Schneider.
Placing in the top 100 finalists for his interpretation of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite was Henry Schutte.
“It was very difficult judging, and there were many pieces that could have been a possibility, but I had to choose one from each grade,” Blankman said. “All who participated won an Honorable Mention participation award, but the grand prize winner was Henry Schutte.”
