GREENSBURG — St. Mary’s Elementary School art teacher Carol Blankman was looking for a project to inspire her students and happened upon a program offered by the Indiana State Museum and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra called Symphony in Color.
Symphony in Color challenges first through sixth grade students to use their senses of sight and hearing to visually interpret orchestral pieces by the great masters, as played by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
"The piece we chose to do our drawing from this year was 'The Carnival of Animals' by Charles-Camille Saint-Saens,'" Blankman said.
The Carnival of the Animals (Le Carnaval des animaux) is a humorous musical suite scored for two pianos, two violins, viola, cello, double bass, flute (and piccolo), clarinet (C and B♭), glass harmonica, and xylophone.
There are 14 movements, each representing a different animal or animals: hens and roosters, wild donkeys, turtles, an elephant, kangaroos, a cuckoo, fish, a swan, rabbits and birds.
Winners for each grade were: 1st grade, Julia Schneider; 2nd grade,Owen Brancamp; 3rd grade, Caroline Schutte; 4th grade, Harper Kinsey; 5th grade, Emma Burkhart; and 6th grade, Cole Alexander.
From that esteemed group of winners, one entry will receive the Renato Pacini Award and be placed on display in the Hilbert Circle Theatre for an entire year.
St. Mary’s first grade students receiving honorable mentions were Rylynn Bedel, Malachi McCullough, Maddox McCleland, Sam Welsh, Caleb Kinsey and Briley Stier.
For second grade, honorable mentions went to Addy Porter, Reed Whipple, Nolan McCamment, Reid Blake and Emma Fisse.
For third grade, honorable mentions went to Stella Proter, Jack Dwenger, Henry Dwenger, Sophia Terkhoar, Landon Bedel, Cade Kramer, and Harper Hankins.
For grade four, honorable mentions went to Colin Vann, Rylee O'Mara, Fletcher Hash, Taylor Gould, Gabby Miller, Rylie Hoeing, Tyler Harpring and Leo Gauck.
For fifth grade, honorable mentions went to Maxwell Gauck, Abby Porter, Henry Schwering, Raegen Abplanalp, Izaac Kramer.
For sixth grade, honorable mentions went to Wyatt Yake, Riliegh Hash, Isabelle Vanderpohl, Maya Kennelly, Henry Schutte, Liam Tuchman and Ashlynn Blake.
