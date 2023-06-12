RUSH COUNTY – The year is 1944 and Eugene H. Wilson, a newlywed from Hancock County, heads to Europe. This would turn out to be the first of many stints served in the European Theater. On the heals of the Battle of the Bulge, he and his troops are stationed in Luxembourg and sought quarter in the town of Dalheim. Luxembourg had remained neutral during World War II, which was no small feat when you are surrounded by Germany, France and Belgium. However, remaining neutral brought with it daily fears concerning who you could trust and what was their agenda. The town of Dalheim was a small, rural farm town and a perfect fit for this farm boy from McCordsville, Indiana. The families there became his family and the friendships that were forged have lasted several generations.
My dad spoke often of the Koppes family, about Mom and Pop and their children Cecile, Nellie and Ollie. Stories about the Moselle River and surrounding towns were a part of my childhood memories. He was one of the fortunate ones to return home from the war, and in a few years I was greeted by my two older brothers, John (Rushville) and Ken (Morristown) Wilson. I’m not sure they were thrilled, and yet I seem to have survived (or maybe they survived me)!
Contact with his Luxembourg families continued long after the war. Cecile married Rene Pissinger and one of their children was a daughter they named Marianne. What an honor to have a namesake from this friendship of war. The years passed and we continued to send and receive letters, cards, and Christmas gifts. Then, in 1972, we were fortunate to be able to travel to Luxembourg and meet these friends from so long ago. For my dad this reunion was bittersweet. It was so wonderful to reconnect with this family who gave him a home away from home. We found out very quickly what he already knew, as they still called us the “American Liberators.” And yet it was sometimes difficult for him to remember the towns, roads, waterways, and events that took place there. It was difficult to remember the men he had lost. Visiting the Luxembourg American Cemetery where Patton is buried remains clear in my mind. Row upon row of American soldiers never to return and families who were never able to visit the grave of their loved one.
In the years that followed, our Luxembourg families came to the states and we visited them again. Now the children of these war families were acquainted, and the communication has continued. My “Marianne” taught school and is now retired and enjoying being a grandma.
Rene, Cecile and my parents are now gone, but it would seem that our Luxembourg story wasn’t quite finished and would take a new and unexpected turn.
In recent years, my son Josh married Grace Welter from Minnesota. The fact that these two even met is packed with some pretty high odds, but the Drum Corp groups of Phantom Regiment and Santa Clara Vanguard made this possible. Turns out, Grace’s father had traced their family roots to, of all places, Luxembourg! Again, what are the odds! Grace’s parents now hold citizenship in Luxembourg and moved there this past summer. Josh and Grace have visited and were able to meet Marianne and her family. They delivered a book my dad had written about his war experiences and time spent with her parents. A different kind of reunion had taken place, but the seed had been planted.
And now, on June 18, Josh will participate in his second Iron Man competition. This time it will be in Luxembourg. The swimming portion of the race takes place in the Moselle River, the very place where his grandfather stood with his troops so many years ago. Marianne has assured me she will be there to cheer him on at the finish line and continue our historic connection. We have come full circle, and I have a feeling this relationship is destined to continue for many more years.
“A man must know his destiny… if he does not recognize it, then he is lost. By this I mean, once, twice, or at the very most, three times, fate will reach out and tap a man on the shoulder… if he has the imagination, he will turn around and fate will point out to him what fork in the road he should take, if he has the guts, he will take it.” ― George S. Patton Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.