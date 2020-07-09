RUSHVILLE — In uncertain times, some individuals look for help through prayer. A local event is being planned for the purpose of praying and asking God to help us impact our community, state, nation and world.
The community prayer event, 5 Days of Prayer, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. July 20-24 at the Conservation Club. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and all are welcome. The event is open to all at no cost.
“You can come one night or all five nights. We just want to invite people to come out and pray,” Chip West, pastor of Main Street Christian Church, said.
A few months ago, Donna Hurst and Jeannie Trebley visited West and asked if he could help them plan a special prayer event.
“They had participated in a similar event at the church they attended while they were in Florida. They wanted to take a week and ask people to come out and pray for our community, for our country and for anything else that was on their hearts,” West said. “I agreed to help them and told them that I would try to get some other pastors and friends involved. I told them it would probably be best to wait until after July 4 since that was the date that our state was to go to Stage 5 of it’s coronavirus plan. That would also be before school starts again.”
The event is non-denominational. All are welcome, regardless of the denomination of which they worship.
“We have really worked hard to contact every church and pastor in the county to be a part of this special time of prayer. We are just a group of Christians who feel led to encourage people to come out and pray. We don’t want this event to be associated with any one church or denomination. That is why we are having it at a neutral site at the Conservation Club,” West added.
Each night a different pastor and the worship team from their church will lead a short worship service before the time of prayer.
“We want everyone to know that nothing at this event will make people feel uncomfortable. They will not be asked to pray out loud or anything like that. Nothing will be said that will make them uneasy. We just want people to come join us and pray,” West said.
“Our goal is very simple, just to call Christians to come together to pray. It doesn’t matter where they go to church, we just want to invite people who love God to come out and join us as we pray together. If we pray, if we do our part, we know that God will do his,” West added.
In this time of uncertainty that we live, organizers feel this is a perfect and needed time for people to come together.
“I cannot think of a better time for us to come together, as a group of believers in Jesus Christ, to pray. First of all, many, many people are struggling due to the impact of COVID-19. Secondly, with all of the unrest and strife in our country, it truly appears that our country has turned away from God,” West said. “From all that is taking place it doesn’t look like we are ‘one nation under God’ anymore. Lastly, we want to impact our communities with God’s love. The first and best place to start is with prayer, and there is just something special that happens when a group of people gather with a common goal and purpose and pray.”
