GREENSBURG — During a time of challenge, whether that challenge is career, child, or health related, many people turn to their church family.
For many, church is a cornerstone of everyday life, and a change in church leadership can be very disorienting.
The retirement of Pastor Danny Wolford, planned for April 26, is something those who attend First Christian Church have been preparing for for nearly a year. And as that date approaches, Pastor Ray Sweet stands ready to assume the reins.
“This has been in the works for a while, it’s been on his timetable. He’s excited to go spend time with his grandkids now,” Sweet said.
Wolford said, “Retirement is going to be bittersweet. On one hand, we are going to miss Greensburg and the many friendships we’ve developed here, but I’m also looking forward to spending quality time with our kids and our grandkids. FCC has blessed me in so many ways. I cherish the time we spent here.”
Sweet, like the rest of the FCC staff, is a Decatur County native. He graduated from North Decatur in 2001. His wife, Bethany, is a 2003 NDHS graduate.
Sweet had a good upbringing by hard-working and honest blue collar folk.
“My dad runs a wrecker service and my mom’s a cleaning lady, still is,” Sweet said. “I grew up ... around garages and the demolition derby. Being raised with that blue collar sensibility really taught me a lot, and helps me daily to connect with people in my ministry.”
Through a campus ministry, Sweet became a Christian at the age of 18 at IUPUC where he was studying elementary education.
“Not that I had a passion for it, I just didn’t know what else to do!” he laughed. “I figured it was a cushy job, you know, take the summers off and stuff.”
His wife Bethany was a third grade teacher for five years before staying home with their children.
“I married a third grade teacher and learned quickly that it wasn’t the cushy job I thought it!” he joked.
As far as religion goes, he said, “I was a totally blank slate. I had probably been to church five times in my life. I believed in God, just by looking around. I figured that everything I saw had God’s fingerprints all over it. I didn’t realize there was more to it. Just like everyone else, I thought I was supposed to be a good person and that was it.”
He learned about the life of Jesus through the ministry.
“Nine months later it all made sense and I was at St. Louis Christian College,” he said.
He realized he wanted more of the Bible.
“I was into it. I wanted more and more, and it was really strange because this kid who was voted ‘Shyest Kid’ in my graduating class at North Decatur wanted to teach the word of God!” he said.
Sweet said he never dreamed he would be a preacher. Shy, awkward and introverted, he claimed he never had direction.
“God uses the weak things of this world, and I’m a perfect example,” he said, raising his hand.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts in Ministry, he returned for a one-year voluntary internship at FCC.
Then he received a call from Plum Creek Christian Church in Rush County.
“[It’s] out in the middle of a cornfield in northeast Rush County. I was hired in 2007, and I was so green and wet behind the ears. But God was faithful,” he said.
He remained at that Rush County post for eight years.
“It was a great experience. I saw the church triple. Always a little country church of about 70, we saw it triple to about 240,” he said. “More than the numbers, I baptized about 130 in that ministry. It wasn’t about it us, it was about Him doing incredible things.”
In 2015, he took a lead role as a pastor in Morristown, Tennessee, for three years at First Christian of Morristown. Even though he was struggling a bit to fit in, he expected to remain there for a long time.
But, he got a call asking if I wanted to transition back to Indiana, and started as the Connections Pastor at FCC near the end of August 2018.
Sweet said that through the entire process of transitioning into the lead pastor position, he wanted it to go seamlessly.
“People do not like change, and we wanted to minimize the perceptions of change. We wanted people to know that it wasn’t a race to like one or the other more. It was just necessary,” he said.
Strangely enough, the entire FCC staff is homegrown.
“We are all from this area,” he said. “I think that says a lot about our understanding of life in Greensburg. I hope that matters to folks. I’m just glad to be here with my family to help with the next chapter in the future of First Christian Church of Greensburg.”
