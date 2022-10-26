GREENSBURG - Some folks decorate their homes for summer, autumn or Christmas. Local woman Angela Richman decorates her home as a very scary Halloween tribute to her father, who started a family tradition with some pvc pipe and a serious love for Halloween spookiness.
"I love Halloween, and I always need to do something better each year," Richman said.
Last year, the Richman yard was done up completely in pirate themed "scary" and the original Halloween monsters: Frankenstein, the Wolfman and the like.
Her father started because of his love for Halloween when Angela was very small.
"He would build things like this out of PVC pipe, working for months before the actual date, just to see how scary he could make it," she explained.
Richman said she not only loves the leaves and the weather in autumn, but it's also when Home Depot begins displaying their oversized Halloween figures.
"I love to go shopping there, and every year I try to do better and better," she said of her unusual hobby.
And this hobby is not cheap. The Wolfman, the skeleton that glows and cackles - they're listed on some professional decor sites for up to $400! And the extension cords and the electric bill? All she has to say about that is "Watch where you walk."
Her annual effort requires a lot of work, time and money, but when everything is said and done Richman is pleased.
"It's so worth it," she said. "Next year I'm going to need a bigger yard!"
