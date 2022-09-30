GREENSBURG — It was an eventful weekend for politics as Decatur County Republicans hosted an impromptu cookout at the City Park on Friday and local Democrats hosted a dinner party at the Hampton Inn Saturday evening.
Decatur County Commissioner candidate Jeremy Pasel hosted the cookout and manned the grill, serving up hamburgers and hot dogs, while Mayor Josh Marsh, County Councilwomen Deanna Burkart and Ashley Hungate, Republican candidate for Sheriff Bill Meyerrose and various Republican supporters milled about.
“I really just wanted to give the people an opportunity to meet the candidates and hear what their questions were,” said Pasel, “and so folks could have a relaxed atmosphere to get to know the Republicans in the county.”
“We are here to allow the citizens of Decatur County to meet us on neutral territory to ask questions and learn more about the candidates and opportunities the party has for them to get involved,” Hungate said. “I’m here for the opportunity to communicate with the public and learn what their concerns are and to share things we do as members of the Council and representatives of the party. This is a chance to learn what the candidates are like and to answer what questions they might have.”
Saturday evening, Decatur County Democrats gathered at the Hampton Inn for the modestly attended RFK Dinner and Silent Auction with speeches by candidate for House of Representatives District 6 Renee Pack, candidate for Indiana Treasurer Jessica McLellan and Representative candidate Matt Fyfe.
Event organizer Chris Ramey said it was time to reinvent the Democratic Party in Decatur County and add to it.
Candidate for the newly redrawn state House District 73 Mimi Pruett said, “I’m hoping to be the new District 73 Representative, and I want people to see me as the best choice for the new district because I have lived here for 40 years. I’ve always been a public servant. I like helping people, and that’s what this is about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.