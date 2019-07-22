A WELCOME ADDITION

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Because of donations from First Financial Bank, First Christian Church, Don Meyer Ford, MVP Motors, and other donors who gave to the cause, the Greensburg Community Bread of Life now has a second and much needed "rescue" van. "This addition of the second van makes food rescue efforts so much easier for our volunteers and staff. Your generosity is making a difference in the lives of those we serve," said BOL administrative assistant Kristin Wolfe
