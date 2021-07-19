RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) was born out of a window of opportunity 30 years ago. When Lilly Endowment Inc.’s first Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT) challenge was offered, Rick Levi, Paul Barada and Danny Earnest seized the opportunity. RCCF was formed on May 21, 1991.
Since then, making the most of windows of opportunity has become an RCCF specialty. The 30th anniversary celebration on July 8 was no exception. The time to gather safely together in person finally arrived.
So many folks shared how much they truly enjoyed the chance to catch up with each other. The weather even cooperated with the rain letting up before the festivities began and then holding off until after the event.
Red and white checked tablecloths and Mason jars of fresh flowers gave the indoor space at Caldwell Pioneer Acres a picnic-like atmosphere. Ollie’s BBQ food truck served up delicious platefuls of pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw. Sweetly Simple’s Rachel Miller baked her heart out to provide seemingly endless trays of cookies and cupcakes.
Outside, RCCF frisbees were flying and guests enjoyed putt-putt and cornhole from the Rushville Parks Department’s game truck.
RCCF staff couldn’t have asked for a better evening. Judging by the smiles and laughter filling, and overflowing the room, guests had as much fun as the staff did. Thank you to everyone who made the time to be together.
“What a wonderful evening it was indeed! Thank you, thank you so much for the invitation,” attendee Kevin Snyder said.
“It was a good time gathering with many smiling people,” Lisa Smith agreed. “RCCF encourages the givers and receivers in our community.”
The good work funded by RCCF is made possible by the generosity of donors, so this celebration was really about all of them. After all, community is RCCF's middle name.
All what has been able to be accomplished together in 30 years has been impressive. The best part is that RCCF really is just getting started.
Every gift that has been made to RCCF’s permanent funds continues to make an impact today and will always. These dollars are carefully invested to generate earnings. The earnings create grants and scholarships. The original gifts remain invested to keep the cycle going - forever.
And that is quite a window; one full of limitless opportunities.
-Information provided.
