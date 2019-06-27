Abandoned vehicle ordinance working

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Police Department has been enforcing a new abandoned vehicle ordinance since early June.
GPD Chief Brendan Bridges recently provided the Daily News with an update regarding how the effort is going.
Although there were a few vehicles towed the first week, Bridges indicated the number hasn't been as high as what might have been expected.
“We haven’t towed a lot of vehicles,” Bridges said. “We have tagged a lot and people have gotten tires filled and their vehicles registered.”
Police are also open to working with residents who might have their vehicle tagged with that yellow sticker that gives them 72 hours to tend to the situation.
“We have no problem working with people if they need more time to get things fixed, and we’ve had a lot of success with that,” Bridges said.
Down the road, the police chief sees this as a positive for Greensburg.
“Overall, I think this will help long-term with the scenery of the city and also safety,” Bridges said.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Ordinance No. 2019-12 regulates the parking of unlicensed and inoperable vehicles within the city.
The ordinance defines the following as an abandoned vehicle “unless the context clearly indicated or requires a different meaning”:
• A vehicle located on public property illegally with or without current license plates.
• A vehicle left on public property continuously without being moved for three days.
• A vehicle that has remained on private property without the consent of the owner or person in control of that property for more than 48 hours.
• A vehicle from which there has been removed the engine, transmission, or differential or that is otherwise partially dismantled or inoperable and left on public property.
• A vehicle that has been removed by an authorized towing service upon request of an officer enforcing a statute or ordinance other than this chapter if the vehicle once impounded is not claimed or redeemed by the owner or his or her agent within 15 days of its removal.
• A vehicle that is three or more model years old; and/or mechanically inoperable; and/or unlicensed; and is left on private property continuously in a location visible from public property for more than 20 days.
The ordinance also addresses derby cars and states that a vehicle “in an operable condition specifically adapted or constructed for exclusive operation on privately owned raceways, or parts thereof, shall not be stored on private or public property unless stored inside a closed structure out of public view.”
Derby cars that are scheduled to participate in the Decatur County Fair or other special events at the fairgrounds are exempt from the provision for three weeks beginning seven days before the start of the event and seven days after.
To report an abandoned vehicle, call dispatch at 812-663-3131.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
