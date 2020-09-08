BATESVILLE – Abe Fasbinder of Oesterling Chimney Sweep, located in Batesville and Columbus Indiana, is now a National Fireplace Institute (NFI) Gas Certified Specialist as a result of passing the rigorous NFI examination.
NFI is a nationally administered certification program that focuses on the knowledge vital in protecting public safety by properly installing and servicing the many types of fireplace products available on the market today. NFI is the only national credential program focused entirely on safety and performance of fireplace products.
“NFI Certified professionals, their coworkers and their families can be proud of this accomplishment,” Rick Vlahos, Executive Director of the National Fireplace Institute, based in Arlington, Virginia said.
In a study done by the National Organization for Competency Assurance, it was found that certified individuals are more productive and use their time more efficiently due to better job preparation and learning. It also showed that certified professionals have more self-confidence and remain in their profession longer than non-certified individuals.
NFI’s credential offers building and code officials, as well as the public, a way to identify those who have completed training and have passed a comprehensive exam based on state-of-the-art technical material. The NFI Certified Gas Specialist has shown a professional commitment to proper planning, installation, and service of fireplaces and stoves as well as venting systems.
Fasbinder can be reached by calling 812-934-3512 for Batesville location or 812-372-3512 at the Columbus location or by visiting him at 209 N Walnut Street Batesville, IN 47006 or 2360 National Road Columbus, IN 47021.
Information provided
