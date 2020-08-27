SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - County clerk offices throughout the area are now accepting absentee applications for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.
A temporary change for the Primary Election allowed "no reason required" absentee voting; that change has expired. According to Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, that means the original absentee voting requirements as used in previous years have been reinstated for the upcoming General Election.
If you wish to vote by absentee by mail you must fall into the following required criteria. These are the only reasons someone should be permitted to vote by mail, according to the State of Indiana.
• You have a specific, reasonable expectation of being absent from the county on election day during the entire 12 hours the polls are open.
• You will be confined to your residence, a health care facility, or a hospital due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You will be caring for an individual confined to a private residence due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You are a voter with disabilities. (NOTE: If you unable to mark the ballot or sign the ballot security envelope, you must contact the county election board to process your application. This will require a traveling board visit.)
• You am a voter at least 65 years of age.
• You will have official election duties outside your voting precinct.
• You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the 12 hours the polls are open.
• You are unable to vote at the polls in person due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours the polls are open.
• You are a voter eligible to vote under the “fail-safe” procedures in IC 3-10-11 or 3-10-12.
• You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.
• You are a “serious sex offender” (as defined I IC 35-42-4-14(a)).
• You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.
To qualify for absentee voting by Traveling Board you need to:
• Have an illness or injury
• Be caring for a confined person at a private residence on election day.
• Be a voter with disabilities and believe that your polling place is not accessible to you.
Any Indiana voter that qualifies for either absentee voting by mail or by Traveling Board can submit their absentee applications electronically 24 hours a day at www.indianavoters.com.
If a voter is unable to apply electronically they can do the following:
• Call or email their county clerk's office and have an absentee application for either mail or Traveling Board mailed to the voter. This method requires the voter to fill out the application and return it to their county clerk's office.
To request an absentee application, contact your county clerk's office. Phone numbers for those officers are:
• Decatur County: 812-663-8223
• Franklin County: 765-647-5111
• Ripley County: 812-689-6115
• Rush County: 765-932-2086
County clerks are only accepting absentee applications at this time. Absentee ballots are not expected to be mailed out to those requesting them until mid September or later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.