GREENSBURG – Absentee voting by mail is currently in progress for the June 2 primary election, according to Decatur County Circuit Court Clerk Adina Roberts.
“The State of Indiana has change it procedure to allow any voter to vote by mail if they want to,” Roberts said. “If you wish to vote by mail all you need to do is complete the absentee application by mail which is located on our county website.”
Those interested can log on to the www.decaturcounty.in.gov website under county clerk and locate absentee application to vote by mail.
They will then need to complete the form and mail it to the Decatur County Clerk’s office at the attention of: Election, 150 Courthouse Square, Ste. 244, Greensburg, IN 47240.
“If you are unable to obtain an application online please email the clerk’s office at clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov or voter registration at votereg@decaturcounty.in.gov, we will be happy to email or mail you a form,” Roberts said. “The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 21, 2020.”
The last day to register to vote for the primary election is May 4.
Absentee ballots for the Primary Election for approved applicants have to be mailed by April 18. Voters can begin casting absentee ballots at the office or satellite office beginning May 5.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. for the June 2 Primary Election. Voter registrations opens for the General Election June 16.
You can register to vote by visiting www.indianavoters.com.
This year’s General Election will be held Nov 3.
Voter registration for the General Election ends Oct. 5. Citizens can begin casting an absentee ballot Oct. 6 in the office of the circuit court clerk or a satellite office. Mail absentee ballots for those who have already filed an approved application have to be mailed out by Sept. 19. November 2 is the deadline to cast an absentee ballot.
