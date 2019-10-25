GREENSBURG — Municipal Election Day is right around the corner.
The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced absentee voting times are open from 8 a.m. until noon today (Saturday). Next week, voting hours will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday Wednesday and Friday. They will be open through lunch hours. Finally, absentee hours will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Nov. 2.
Absentee voting will be done at the courthouse. Voters are asked to enter through the north side of the courthouse to go through security. All voters should bring some form of identification, such as a driver’s license.
In this year’s city election, the contested races are as follows: Democrat and incumbent Mayor Dan Manus and Republican Joshua Marsh will be on the ticket for Mayor of Greensburg, Democrat and current incumbent City-Clerk Treasurer Ashlee Green and Republican Brenda L. Dwenger will be on the ticket for Greensburg City-Clerk Treasurer, and Republican Kevin Fleetwood and Democrat Ryan Maddux will be on the ticket for Greensburg City Council, District 1.
Vietta McKenzie (District 2), Jamie Cain (District 3), Rick Emsweller (District 4) and Darrell Poling (At Large) are unopposed for those city council seats.
Municipal Election Day is Nov. 5.
