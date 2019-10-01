GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced that in person absentee voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the Absentee Voting Room on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse.
This year, only residents of the City of Greensburg who are registered to vote my cast a ballot in the upcoming Nov. 5 general municipal election.
Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts states in a press release that since this is a smaller election year, the Decatur County Election Board has decided to offer limited in person absentee voting in keeping with the following schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch).
Thursday, Oct. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 11:30 to 12:30 for lunch).
Tuesday, Oct. 15: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 11:30 to 12:30 for lunch).
Thursday, Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 11:30 to 12:30 for lunch).
Monday, Oct. 21: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch).
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Traveling Board, no in person voting.
Wednesday, Oct. 23rd: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch).
Thursday, Oct. 17: Traveling Board, no in person voting.
Friday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch).
Saturday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to noon.
Monday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch).
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Traveling Board, no in person voting.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch).
Thursday, Oct. 31: Traveling Board, no in person voting.
Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch).
Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to noon.
Monday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to noon.
Traveling Board
Traveling Board voting for the City of Greensburg begins Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Traveling Board will be sent out on Tuesdays and Thursdays after Oct. 17.
Any City of Greensburg voter may request to vote by mail or traveling board an absentee application at any time. They just need to request one from the Decatur County Clerk’s Office at 812-663-8223 or visit the Decatur County Courthouse.
Questions about voting or anything election related may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk’s Office at the previously listed phone number.
Deadline dates
Oct. 28 is the last day to submit an absentee ballot application to vote by mail.
Nov. 4 at noon is the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application for anyone wanting to vote by Traveling Board. This is also the deadline to vote absentee in person at the courthouse.
On Nov. 4 the courthouse hours will be 8 a.m. to noon.
