GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds local voters that in person absentee voting begins Tuesday, April 5.
The Decatur County Election Board voted to have in-person absentee voting on the following days in the Multipurpose Room at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Use the back parking lot and enter through the north doors. Absentee voting will not close for lunch.
Voting Hours
April 5 to 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 11 to 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Absentee voting will be closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday.
April 18 to 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 23: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 25 to 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 30: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 2: 8 a.m. to noon
There will also be in-person absentee voting at the following Satellite Vote Centers:
New Point Community Building Saturday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Westport Community Building Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Travel Board voting will begin April 14, and will continue through May 2.
Absentee ballots will continue to be mailed out on a daily basis.
Registered voters may request to vote by mail or Travel Board on an absentee application at any time.
Requests can be made by contacting the Decatur County Clerk’s Office at 812-663-8223, by email at absentee@decaturcounty.in.gov, or by visiting https://indianavoters.in.gov/.
Voters in Franklin, Ripley and Rush County should contact their county clerk's office for early voting details.
Franklin County: (765) 647-5111
Ripley County: (812) 689-6115
Rush County: (765) 932-2086
