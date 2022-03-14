GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced that in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
The Decatur County Election Board has voted to have in-person absentee voting on the following days in the Multipurpose Room at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Please use
the back-parking lot and enter through the north doors. Absentee voting will not close for lunch.
Week 1
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 through Friday, April 8, 2022: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Week 2
Monday, April 11, 2022 through Thursday, April 14, 2022: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Absentee voting will be closed on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday.
Week 3
Monday, April 18, 2022 through Friday, April 22, 2022: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 23, 2022: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Week 4
Monday, April 25, 2022 through Friday, April 29, 2022: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 30, 2022: 8: a.m. to 3 p.m.
Week 5
Monday, May 2, 2022: 8 a.m. to noon.
There will also be in-person absentee voting at the following Satellite Vote Centers:
New Point Community Building Saturday, April 23, 2022: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Westport Community Building Saturday, April 30, 2022: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Travel Board voting will begin on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and will continue through Monday, May 2, 2022.
Absentee ballots will be mailed by March 19, 2022, and will continue to be mailed out on a daily basis.
Registered voters may request to vote by mail or Travel Board on an absentee application at any time.
Requests can be made by contacting the Decatur County Clerk’s Office at 812-663-8223, by email at absentee@decaturcounty.in.gov, or by visiting https://indianavoters.in.gov/.
Daily News readers residing outside Decatur County should contact their county clerk's office for information about their county's absentee voting protocol.
