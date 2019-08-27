INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are partnering with U.S. Representatives Greg Pence and Susan Brooks to host Academy Day in Central Indiana to serve as informational sessions for current high school students interested in attending one of the U.S. Military Service Academies.
Senator Young will be addressing the students via video.
The first event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 28) at Columbus North High School, 1400 25th Street, Columbus.
This event will be hosted in partnership with Senator Braun and Rep. Pence.
Sept, 5, another Academy Day event is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Naval Operations Support building, 9801 E. 59th St., Lawrence.
This event will be hosted in partnership with Senator Braun and Rep. Brooks.
