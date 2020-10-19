GREENSBURG - A Decatur County woman died Sunday evening from injuries sustained in a traffic accident on Ind. 3. Two others were seriously injured.
According to a news release provided by Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, at approximately 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, DCSD deputies Robert Goodfellow, Eric Wolfe and Logan Wilder responded to an accident with injury on Ind. 3 north of CR 500 N.
Witnesses stated that a vehicle driven by Haylee Sue Dawn May, 21, and occupied by her infant son (14 months old), both from Connersville, was northbound on Ind. 3 and struck a vehicle driven by Jordan Aubuchon, also from Connersville, from the rear. Aubuchon was waiting for a fourth vehicle in front of him to turn left.
May’s vehicle then entered the southbound lane and struck a southbound Jeep driven by Ryan Gault, 49, and occupied by Angela Gault, 49, both from Greensburg.
The collision caused the Jeep to roll over, ejecting Angela Gault. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Ryan Gault and May were flown to Indianapolis hospitals by helicopters for possible life-threatening injuries.
May’s infant son was taken to Decatur County Memorial Hospital by ambulance and was later released to family members with no injuries.
Aubuchon sustained no injuries and was released from scene.
Ind. 3 was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the accident was being investigated.
The incident remains under investigation.
Agencies responding include Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Communications Center, Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County EMS, Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Decatur County Coroner's Office, Stat Flight 5, LifeLine 4, Tim’s Wrecker Service, and Sweet’s Wrecker Service.
