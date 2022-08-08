DECATUR COUNTY - At 5:42 p.m. Sunday, August 7, the Decatur County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident on CR 1000 S at 100 W.
The report also stated persons were entrapped in their vehicle.
When deputies arrived, both vehicles involved, a white 2016 Chevrolet truck and a tan 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, were overturned in fields at the intersection.
The occupants of the Suburban were entrapped and assisted in exiting the vehicle by fire department personnel. The passenger of the Suburban was transported by Lifeline Helicopter to a St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
The condition of the passenger was unknown at press time, and their identity has not been made known.
It is believed at the time of this writing that the occupants of the truck escaped serious injury.
Agencies assisting Decatur County deputies were the Decatur County Communications Center, Westport Town Marshal's Office, Millhousen Volunteer Fire Department, Westport Volunteer Fire Department, Letts Fire Department, the Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, the Greensburg Police Department, and Tim’s Wrecker Service.
The accident investigation is ongoing.
