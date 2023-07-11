GREENSBURG – A Henry County woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident that took place in Decatur County late last month.
According to a news release from Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose, at approximately 8:11 p.m. June 23 Decatur County Dispatch received a call advising of a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Ind. 46 just west of Ind. 3.
Upon arrival by deputies from the DCSD, the driver of the motorcycle was discovered lying approximately 12 to 15 feet from the motorcycle.
The driver was identified as Karie Kay King, 58, of New Castle, Ind.
King was not wearing a helmet and sustained significant head trauma in the crash.
She was flown to a Cincinnati area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on July 8, 2023.
A witness to the crash stated the motorcycle was observed to be wobbling and then traveled off of the north side of the road.
In addition to the DCSD, also assisting was Decatur County EMS, Burney Volunteer Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department and Greensburg Police Department.
