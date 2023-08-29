ST. PAUL - A child was accidentally shot but not seriously injured over the weekend at a truck stop near the town of St. Paul in western Decatur County.
According to a news release provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 9:08 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, the Decatur County Dispatch Center received a call reporting shots fired at Love’s Truck Stop, 7880 N. Old US Hwy. 421, St. Paul.
As deputies from the DCSD were on their way to that location they were advised by dispatch that this was reported to be an accidental discharge of the firearm.
Upon arrival of the deputies, medical care was being rendered to a 10-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
When deputies asked where the firearm was now located, a male identified as David Lamar Gray, 35, of Cincinnati, Ohio, advised the gun was on his hip. The firearm was retrieved and secured by deputies.
Gray told deputies that he was carrying a handgun in the waistband of his pants, and as he was exiting the restroom of the truck stop his pants were sagging so he pulled them up and the firearm discharged.
Gray further advised that he did not see anyone around when this happened, and that he returned to the restroom fearing he had suffered a gunshot wound.
After determining he wasn’t shot, Gray exited the restroom and started to leave the truck stop and then discovered the 10-year-old had been struck.
The 10-year-old male was transported to the Decatur County Memorial Hospital and subsequently transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
The wounds suffered by the male were determined to be superficial.
Gray has been preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness as a Level 6 felony.
In addition to the departments listed above, also assisting was the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County EMS and the Indiana State Police.
Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose noted that the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
