Accountability ratings released for Greensburg schools

GREENSBURG — Accountability ratings for state schools have been released by the Indiana Department of Education.
For Greensburg Community Schools, Greensburg Community High School received a “meets expectations” rating, Greensburg Junior High School received an “approaches expectations” rating and Greensburg Elementary School received a “meets expectations” rating.
“We will continue to work,” Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter said. “The state has put out grad rates and attendance numbers and college readiness information. When you look at it overall, there are so many things you have to look at.”
According to the IDOE, due to differences between federal and state accountability requirements, for the second year Indiana schools will be assessed under two accountability systems. In an effort to provide more clarity and move away from the issuance of two grades, however, the US Department of Education approved IDOE’s amendment to Indiana’s ESSA plan allowing for schools to receive federal accountability ratings in lieu of federal accountability grades.
As the purpose of the federal accountability system is to provide actionable data that is accessible and aligned to long-term policy goals for student achievement, this change will also allow for a better understanding of the system as a tool to more accurately measure achievement and provide motivated progress towards success, as opposed to it simply becoming a punitive mark, the IDOE mentioned.
According to the report, more than 56 percent of high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received a rating of “meets expectations” or “exceeds expectations.”
“I am proud of the work Indiana schools are doing to academically prepare our children for life beyond high school,” State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said. “To better serve schools for future successes; however, it is important we develop a single modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers and parents deserve it.”
The IDOE is also reminding Hoosiers that due to the recent request by Superintendent McCormick and the Indiana General Assembly to pass a hold harmless on 2018-2019 State Accountably Grades, the State Board of Education has adopted a resolution withholding any vote to release state accountability grades until the General Assembly has officially taken action in the upcoming 2020 legislative session.
Just as he’s mentioned in the past, Hunter said they will continue to put students first.
“Greensburg schools will continue to do what we think is best for students,” Hunter said. “We’re focused on getting kids career ready, and whatever happens along the way, we hope to meet the community’s expectations, and that’s what I’m more concerned with.”
The IDOE also recently released graduation rates. For Greensburg Community High School, 151 out of 157 students graduated, giving the school a 96.18 percent graduation rate. The non-waiver graduation rate was 89.81 percent.
In 2019, Indiana’s graduation rate was 87.29 percent, and the non-waiver rate was 76.73 percent.
“We’re focused on making sure students are successful in life after high school,” Hunter said. “We will continue with the work we’re doing.”
This is the first of a two-part story. The second story will focus on Decatur County Community Schools.
