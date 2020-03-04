GREENSBURG — Members and ambassadors of the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Executive Director Jeff Emsweller, and the owners of AccuDoc/Urgent Care gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of a new AccuDoc/Urgent Care facility in the building that formerly housed Greensburg’s Sears store.
“It’s always good to see a business opening and expanding in our city. I’m glad to see these good folks have decided to invest in our community. We are excited to welcome a facility that offers some great services for Greensburg citizens, as well as travelers on the I-74 corridor,” said Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh.
Dr. Terry Austin, who owns the new Greensburg facility as well as several other similar facilities in Southeaster Indiana and Ohio, is a proponent of natural medicine and healing through improved diet and nutrition.
“We’re excited about our new facility and the exposure we’ll get here. We’re glad to broaden our services and help those with acute illnesses and minor injuries in the Greensburg area,” he said. “I have a natural treatment practice where I try to get my patients as healthy as possible using dietary supplements and counseling to get them off the prescribed medications, particularly the ones that are more dangerous or not designed to be taken long-term.”
Dr. Austin added that he appreciates the hospitality he has already been shown and looks forward to doing business in Decatur County.
Accudoc/Urgent Care is located at 2311 N. Ind. 3, Greensburg. Their phone number is 812-213-2552.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
