The Decatur County Extension Homemakers will have their Achievement Night on Tuesday, October 15, at the First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Registration starts at 5:30 PM, with the activities to start at 6 PM. A meal will be served with a cost of $8.00, payable in advance. Make checks payable to Night Extension Homemakers Club, and mail to Janet Bedel, 7875 East County Road 200 N, Greensburg, IN 47240. The deadline for meal reservations is October 1st.
Each club is asked to bring a $5 gift that will be given as a door prize. Several recognition awards will be given this evening to the clubs and homemakers.
Theme for this evening is ‘Painting the Town,’ and you can choose and paint a ceramic item, ranging in price from $3.00 to $10.00 that can be purchased this evening. Each person doing this activity is asked to wear clothing suitable when painting.
This program is open to the public.
